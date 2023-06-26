Shelter Island Democratic Primary voting set for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 27

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Shelter Island voters registered as Democrats will decide Tuesday whether incumbent Supervisor Gerry Siller or opponent Arnott Gordon Gooding carries the party nomination into the November election to face Republican Amber Brach-Williams.

Also on the primary ballot are three Democratic candidates who want to represent the party as Town Board candidates. Two will advance to the general election in November.

Two of the candidates, endorsed by the Democratic Committee, are Albert Dickson and Bert Waife. After the party endorsements, Benjamin Dyett announced he would run for the party’s nomination.

The two who emerge victorious on Tuesday will run against Republican Town Board candidates Art Williams and Tom Cronin in November.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday for those who didn’t cast ballots during the early voting period or by absentee ballots.