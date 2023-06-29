Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: June 29, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 12, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Robert Marcello to Wendy Ravitz, 9 Fox Hollow Run (700-19-2-113.010) (R) $1,930,500

• Janet Hansen Trust to John Ottmann, 9 South Midway Road (700-19-1-42) (R) $910,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Bethel Mulderrig to Anna Gannon & Colin Telmer, 11 Locust Avenue (700-6-3-10.001) (R) $1,600,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Denise & Morgan Crossley to Christopher & Stephanie Kugler, 159 Tuthills Lane (600-67-4-3) (R) $650,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Victoria Jenks to Stacy Yakaboski, 23 Park Place (600-38-3-3) (R) $575,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Joseph Manzi Trust to Blue Moon Property Mgmt LLC, Middle Road (600-82-1-9.008) (V) $2,125,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Krupski Family LP to RD Pilesgrove LLC, 6005 Depot Lane (1000-95-4-11) (V) $1,300,000

• Estate of Linda McCullough to Frank DeCarlo & Dulcinea Benson, 1215 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.031) (R) $1,295,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Michael & Phyllis Mezzacappa, 44 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-44) (R) $990,000

• Rimor Development LLC to 41 Harvest Pointe Lane Residential LLC, 41 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-51) (R) $990,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Joseph Barrett & Deborah Sorgi, 48 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-1-24) (R) $900,000

• Albert & Frances Trotter to Nathan Brzozowski, Main Road (1000-97-2-9.001) (V) $585,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of Lynda Biedermann to Giuseppe LoRe & Laura Zummo, 114 Washington Avenue (1000-41-1-29) (R) $600,000

• Marcella Panza to Emmanuel Tzannes, 225 Landing Lane (1000-43-4-13) (V) $375,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp. to Mainak Mazumdar & Sujata Pal, 4625 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-60) (R) $1,800,000

• Mary Singleton to 2135 Marlene Lane LLC, 2135 Marlene Lane (1000-144-3-12) (R) $850,000

• Carolyn Faszczewski to Mosbe LLC, 265 Village Lane (1000-114-6-6) (R) $440,000

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corp., 4625 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-60) (V) $275,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Keri Christ to Geoffrey Schwartz & Brooke Ellis, 22715 Main Road (1000-18-2-21) (R) $1,900,000

• Garrels/Hoblock Trust to Pierre Paulden & Imogen Rose-Smith, 595 Navy Street (1000-26-1-7) (R) $982,300

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• BIT Investment Twenty-Seven LLC to Riverhead Centre Owners LLC, 1550 Old Country Road (600-101-2-11.001) (C) $69,350,000

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Samuel Gutierrez, 211 Fox Run Lane (600-112-4-7) (R) $660,000

• Paragon Industries LLC to David Gibson, 22 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.010) (R) $595,000

• Kelly Savage to Mario Fajardo & Susana Llamas, 38 Malcolm Way (600-81-1-25.017) (R) $535,000

• Timothy Hill Childrens Ranch Inc. to 941 Northville Turnpike LLC, 941 Northville Turnpike (600-84-4-26) (C) $500,000

• Patrick & Julie Purcell to Paulo Lopez, 8 Tyte Drive (600-111-1-7) (R) $499,000

• Joan Galvano Trust to Doreen Caputo, 129 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-129) (R) $460,000

• Meghann Bojaj to Jacqueline Jablonski, 1606 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-98) (R) $369,000

• Estate of Sheldon Friedman to Don Jayamaha, 535 Washington Avenue (600-126-1-36.004) (R) $240,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Ilias & Panayiota Theodoropoulos to BRT BH LLC, 3935 Paradise Point Road (1000-81-1-16.012) (R) $1,500,000

• Estate of Curt Meyhoefer to ANVK NY Holdings LLC, 2195 Albertson Lane (1000-52-5-54) (R) $700,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Doreen Caputo to Sai Hseng & Khin Satt, 44 Stephen Drive (600-114-1-29) (R) $720,000

• Kari & Richard Von Voight to Jeffery Terry, 21 7th Street (600-33-6-4) (R) $450,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)