Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: May 16, 2024
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 15, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Anja Schulte-Vogelheim & Thomas Hintermeier to Natalie Schrager, 9 Sunshine Road (700-19-1-64) (R) $1,985,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Kim Young to Maria Salguero & Jenifer Cruz,178 Main Road (600-85-2-2) (R) $375,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Rimor Development LLC to Jeffrey & Deborah Marshal, 40 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-41) (R) $990,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• William & Heidi Driscoll to William Morgan, East Main Road (1000-4-3-6.002) (V) $875,000
• Meyer Family Trust to Hay Harbor Club Inc, 528 Avenue B (1000-6-2-16.003) (R) $650,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Estate of William Kranker to Kathleen & Michael Lofrese, 248 5th Avenue (1001-4-8-1) (R) $565,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Ellen Wagner to Brian & Jillian Gerson, 6825 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-10-17) (R) $905,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Estate of Kathy McMahon to M & M Volpe LLC, 1815 Marlene Lane (1000-144-3-9) (R) $950,000
• Vasilios & Stavroula Kapetanakos to Speonk Land Development LLC, 520 Zena Road (1000-106-2-43.002) (V) $450,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Christine & Sergio DeAlbuquerque to Michael Linn & Victoria Yeung, 295 Bennetts Lane (1000-70-9-19) (R) $1,100,000
• Dickinson Family Trust to John Kowal & Vladimir Lensky, 60 Koke Drive (1000-78-6-14) (R) $780,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)