Daily Update: ‘Lords of Menantic’ highlights history of Shelter Island; The Reporter goes to jail
Here are the headlines for Monday, July 24, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘Lords of Menantic’ brings Shelter Island history to life
The Reporter goes to jail: Inside a place few Islanders have been
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town’s BESS task force holds first meeting
‘Secret’ letter found in 18th-century desk
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
YMCA proposed for Armory; Town Board votes ‘yes’ on moving ahead
Editorial: Climate change is at our door. We must confront it now
NORTHFORKER
Real East End Brass unleashes lively New Orleans jazz on East End audiences
One Minute on the North Fork: Decorating ice cream cake at Magic Fountain in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
Plan for the sand: These Hamptons shops will get you prepped for sunny seaside days
Southforker Stories: Get into the shell swell with South Fork Sea Farmers
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high near 85 according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.
