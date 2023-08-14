Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Patricia Jane Sulahian

Patricia Jane Sulahian, 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Shelter Island on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Patricia was born in Englewood, Calif, where she spent most of her adult life. During this time, she enjoyed summering in Yosemite National Park with her treasured family and friends. Patricia attended the University of California Los Angeles to become an English teacher. During her career as a teacher, she had the opportunity to teach in Germany on an American military base.

While traveling home from Germany, she stopped to visit friends in New York City, where she met her future husband, William Sulahian. Shortly after, they were married and made their home in Rego Park, New York. After having their third child, and realizing they needed more space, they bought their first house together in Rockville Centre.

In later years, Pat started a second career as a Substance Abuse Counselor, which she often said was the most fulfilling work of her life. Many of the people she worked with stayed close to her long after her counseling work.

Pat and her husband moved out to Shelter Island full time in 2002. It did not take them long to make permanent roots on the Island. Some of their favorite places were Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Crescent Beach, and of course the Tuck Shop. Pat left her mark on Shelter Island by owning and operating the Tuck Shop Ice Cream Parlor.

Despite her usual tough love style, Pat adored the Shelter Island youth that she was able to connect with over scoops of ice cream and sharing stories on the red bench outside the store.

She treated many of the women she employed as her own children and maintained relationships with almost all of them through the end of her life.

Pat is survived by her five children Greg, Billy, Marie, Susie, and Carol. Along with her 10 grandchildren, she was blessed enough to also have three great-grandchildren to love.

Patricia was a figure of unconditional love; she took in every person and animal she loved as a member of her own family. She was a strong female business owner, and she was stubborn as a thoroughbred. Her life was full of Louis L’Amour western mystery books, black cups of coffee, laughter, and love.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Patricia on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. to be held at the Center Firehouse.