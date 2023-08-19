What is that? Aug. 19, 2023

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Two old reliables — and close observers of their Island — Roger McKeon and Tom Speeches had last week’s photo ID cold (see below) emailing that it is the plaque dedicating the Shelter Island Heights Post Office. Madelyn Dzik was also right on the money.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy

Although technology has changed nearly everything, some things on Shelter Island remain the same, as Heather Reylek, a former postmaster on Shelter Island (heads of post offices are postmasters regardless of gender) pointed out in a feature article for the Reporter a few years ago.

The mail is still delivered by ferry, and to get your mail you must go to the post office, which most Islanders don’t see as a chore, but a pleasant way to go to the heart of the community. Postal service was established here in 1854, according to Ralph Duvall, author of “The History of Shelter Island.”

Archibald R. Havens, co-owner of a general store, was the first postmaster in an office located in what was known as “The Old Store,” along with the telegraph office and small library.

One of the tragedies of the 19th century for the Island was when The Old Store burned down in 1891.