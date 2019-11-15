What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Carolyn Denning recognized right away the handsome pair of stone pillars on North Ferry Road (see below) as the entrance to the Gardiner’s Creek Preserve. Caroline identified the site as the Ralph Duvall homestead.

For more information, we asked Gordon Gooding, chairman of the Community Preservation Advisory Board. Gordon wrote: “This property, acquired by the Shelter Island Community Preservation Fund (CPF), is a 4-acre property that was jointly acquired with Suffolk County in June 2009 and is open to the public for hiking and enjoyment. This is one of the properties we’re working to get signage on as part of our plan to identify all CPF properties.”

Comments

comments