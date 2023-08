Jim Dougherty of Shelter Island, former Shelter Island Town Supervisor, died on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He was 86 years old.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23rd from 4-6 p.m. at the Community Center 281 School Street, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

A full obituary will be forthcoming.