Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 5, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Francisco J. Medrano, 45, Greenport, was arrested Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. on an active probation warrant. He was processed at the police department and later turned over to a Suffolk County probation officer.

SUMMONSES

Two people were ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue: on Aug. 29: Jessica M. Carson, Miller Place, 44 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone; on Aug. 30, Sharon N. Insana, Levittown, 41 mph.

John R. Andrew, Shelter Island, received two summonses on Aug. 31 on New York Avenue for driving an unregistered vehicle and operating while a registration was suspended/revoked.

Police made 11 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights and West Neck on Aug. 29, 30 and 31, resulting in seven warnings and four tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 16 parking tickets.

Micah J. Plummer, Miami Beach, Fla., was given a town summons by a bay constable on Aug. 31 for anchoring as a non-resident in West Neck Bay.

ACCIDENTS

Rosemarie V. Weickert, Shelter Island, was backing out of her Tim’s Trail driveway on Aug. 29, when she hit a parked construction trailer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the left rear of her vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

The animal control officer (ACO) conducted patrols of Wades and Crescent beaches on Aug. 28, 30 and 31. No dogs were seen or warnings issued.

On the 28th, a motorist reported a black pickup truck, traveling north on St. Mary’s Road, swerved onto the southbound lane, hitting a traffic sign and almost hitting her vehicle. With no other description, police canvassed the area with negative results.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in Menantic, which was set off when the owner was changing batteries.

On the 28th, police investigated an anonymous complaint about a person using heavy machinery all day long in a Center wetlands area.

Also on that date, a Silver Beach resident requested police assistance in talking with a person sending possibly harassing text messages.

On the 29th, a caller told police two men were looking in the windows of the Heights Fire Station; the area was searched with no results. Police were informed that every Sunday between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m., a group of about 25 cyclists travel from the Heights to New York Avenue without regard for other vehicles or pedestrians on the road. An extra patrol was requested at those times.

A kayak was impounded in Montclair for not displaying a town boat storage permit.

An officer on patrol on Aug. 29 noticed a flare burning on a Center roadway. The area was secured until the marine signal flare had burned out and then was removed.

A driver reported on Aug. 30 that a person attempting to park her vehicle properly, after receiving a ticket, appeared to be intoxicated. The area was canvassed with negative results. A caller told police an unknown person, who had driven on Hay Beach property, appeared to be looking through the windows and then had left.

On the 31st, a person reported a sailboat adrift in Coecles Harbor; police secured it temporarily to the caller’s mooring and notified the owner to remove it. Police conducted a financial crime investigation; two checks were withdrawn from a bank account without the owner’s permission.

Police investigated a landlord/tenant dispute in the Center; both were advised to refrain from further communication. Also on the 31st, loud music was reported at SALT anonymously. An officer conducted an investigation for amplified noise; the levels were reasonable and were not found to be in violation of town code.

In other incidents: police conducted traffic control at North Ferry; responded to a lost and found report; and performed a well-being check.

ANIMALS

A fledgling robin in the Center and a catbird in West Neck were taken by the ACO to a wildlife facilitator; a duck stuck under a chicken coop in Silver Beach was successfully freed.

The ACO joined in the search for a missing dog in the Heights, which returned home on its own. A dog at large in Menantic was followed by the ACO to its home where the owner was advised to put the dog back in the house. A dog escaped from its Menantic yard, was found down the street and brought home by the ACO. The ACO followed a dog home at a Center intersection and closed the gate behind him.

AIDED CASES Two people were transported by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Aug. 30 and 31. One case, police said, was caused by an overdose.