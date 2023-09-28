Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 28, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Super Smash Bros. Battle (Ages 6+), 1 p.m., Library. We recommend already having knowledge of the game before joining. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 -SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Haunted House Papercraft – Take-and-Make. A spooktacular craft: create your own shadowbox style haunted house. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Costume Workshop (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Looking to work on your costume for Halloween, or just learn about making costumes in general? Bring your current project to the library and we’ll work on it together. Hot glue and simple sewing techniques will be available along with other craft supplies. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Book Nooks (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. A miniature diorama that you can nestle onto your bookshelf. Library will have supplies for you. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

Pipe Cleaner Pumpkins (Ages 6+) 3 p.m. Come make pipe cleaner pumpkins — simple to make and absolutely adorable. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

How Has Writing Poetry Altered Your Life, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Gladys Henderson, Suffolk County Poet Laureate and Poets Isabel Stevenson and Pauline Yeats will join Virginia Walker along with Michael Walsh. Register at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Defensive Driving, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., library. $35 (Cash or check only, payable to Empire Safety Council). This program is limited, in-person registration at the library is required.

Shakespeare in Community Online: Cymbeline, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Cymbeline is a story of deceit, pursuit, and seduction. Register at silibrary.org.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. every Monday from The Shelter Island History Center. Tickets are $40. Purchase at shelterislandhistorical.org

CAST van: 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

Library Great Give Back: Shelter Island Public Library is collecting toiletries and new socks to support Maureen’s Haven, an organization that assists homeless men and women.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

The Leak: Peter Bond will present the story of a leak at Brookhaven National Laboratory ignited a political and media firestorm. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Eric Migdal of It’s All Relative Genealogy will look at 4 of the largest DNA testing companies and the differences, pros, and cons. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org.

SUNDAY. OCTOBER 8

Shelter Island Friends of Music hosts the Parker Quartet, 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The Grammy-award winning string quartet will play music by Mozart, Britten and Beethoven. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. A reception with the musicians follows the concert.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

BUDGET DISCUSSIONS – WORK SESSION

Friday, September 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER BOARD

Friday, September 29, 3 to 4 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, October 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, October 3, 1 to 3 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD Thursday, October 5, 6 to 7 p.m.