Busy week for Shelter Island EMS team

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to area hospitals in a three-day week – six to Stony Brook East-ern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 2, 3 and 4 and three to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on Oct. 4.

ACCIDENTS

Steven A. Guzman, Ronkonkoma, told police he was headed north on Summerfield Place on Oct. 4, enroute to boarding the North Ferry. As he was trying to enter the boat, it became full and a crew member told him to stop. When he did, the vehicle driven by Sherri A. Cavasini rear-ended him, causing more than $1,000 in estimated damage to the left rear end of his vehicle and the front right of Ms. Cavasini’s vehicle. The draft report noted no injuries.

On Oct. 4, David Liszanckie, Shelter Island, reported his vehicle sustained minor damage while parked in the North Ferry parking lot – a scuff to the bumper with a white paint transfer. North Ferry had no camera coverage of that area of the parking lot.

Peter Humphrey, Shelter Island, told police on Oct. 5 his vehicle had been sideswiped while parked at the Shelter Island Brewery on Jaspa Road. There was minor damage to the driver’s side. The driver of the other vehicle had left the scene.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted four radar enforcement and traffic stops on Oct. 2 and 5 in the Center, West Neck and Cartwright, resulting in four warnings.

On Oct. 3, police investigated a report of a person seen on camera on the caller’s Silver Beach property. The residence was checked, found to be secure with no sign of criminal activity. The caller was advised to call police right away if there was further sign of suspicious activity.

Also on the 3rd, a man was reported on Wades Beach with Samurai swords. An officer found him

at the east end of the beach, performing martial art exercises. An officer on patrol in the Heights on the 4th saw a partially submerged floating dock, posing a threat to boats tied to it. An employee responded and said he would take care of it. The owner on board a disabled boat at Paradise Point flagged down a patrolling officer and was escorted to the port of entry.

On Oct. 5, a caller complained about a truck blocking a roadway in Silver Beach. The truck was gone when police searched the area. Another caller reported workers paving a West Neck roadway without any traffic control, creating hazardous conditions. A responding officer found workers directing traffic.

Also on the 5th, police presence was requested while a caller picked up belongings at a Center residence.

In other incidents during the short holiday week, police performed court duty, responded to two lost and found reports, had lunch with fifth graders at the Shelter Island School, fingerprinted one person for employment purposes, unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside, attended training in Yaphank and submitted administrative reports.

ALARMS

A basement smoke alarm on Oct. 2 at Leon restaurant was a false alarm. Two motion alarms at Dime Bank were activated on Oct. 4 and 5; there was no sign of any criminal activity.

ANIMALS

An injured bird in the Center was taken to a vet by the animal control officer (ACO) for euthanasia. A sick turkey was reported in the Center; the ACO saw only healthy turkeys. Another sick turkey In the Center flew away when the ACO approached.

The ACO recognized a dog at large in Cartwright and called the owner to retrieve it.

POLICE

REPORT

