2024 Shelter Island Town budget hearing set for Wednesday, in person or virtually

By Reporter Staff

The public will have an opportunity Wednesday to comment on the 2024 draft budget proposal at a public hearing slated for 1 p.m. at Town Hall or via Zoom.

The latest draft calls for spending of $15.8 million with $11.8 million to be raised from property taxes.

An updated budget is on the town website at shelterislandtown.us under the meeting tab where there is a listing for documents related to various issues, including the 2024 budget draft.

Following the hearing the Town Board must, by state law, adopt a spending plan for next year by Nov. 20.

