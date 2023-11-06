Shelter Island photographer Adam Bundy’s show is on through the fall

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Photographer Adam Bundy, whose work is often featured in the Reporter, has an exhibition of his photographs at The Chequit in the Heights. The show opened with a reception on Saturday, Oct. 21 with a reception attended by over 80 guests. Half of the pieces sold on the first night of the show, which will stay up until the end of the year.

Giving the illusion of an Impressionist painting, Adam Bundy’s photograph has been on exhibit at the National Arts Club. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Mr. Bundy’s exquisite photographs often capture dramatic sunrises, moonrises and sunsets; landscapes, water views and wildlife glimpsed at quiet moments. Just as often, he provides our readers with a record of parades, parties, sporting events and school ceremonies that tell the story of life on the Island.

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

His work is also offered for sale at the Havens Store by the Shelter Island Historical Society, where he is an active board member who organizes numerous community events to support the Society’s efforts to preserve the Island’s history.

Autumn’s mirror. Geese over Coecles Harbor. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Havens Store is open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and online at shelterislandhistorical.org.

The Havens Store will have special holiday shopping hours with refreshments Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.