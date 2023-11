November dawn over Gardiner’s Bay from the Ram Island Causeway. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, the Sunday before Thanksgiving, will be sunny all day with a high temperature of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The wind will be from the west at 9 to 16 mph.

Tonight, it will remain mostly clear, according to the NWS, with a low dropping to 33 degrees, and the wind will shift to the northwest at 15 to 18 mph.