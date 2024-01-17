Daily Update: Battling against the tide: Town accomplishments, and calling for more
Here are the headlines for January 17, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Battling against the tide: Town accomplishments, and calling for more
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s updated electrical grid weathers first major storms
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
East End Arts’ successful “Give It Up For The Arts” means the nonprofit doesn’t have to give up
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: A stunning historic landmark awaits a new family (or two)
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Fusilli with soft-cooked broccoli and olives
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
