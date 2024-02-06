Summer youth programs at Sylvester Manor: Signups open, new options offered

(Credit: Courtesy of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm)

The Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will bring back its traditional program next summer for children ages 3-7.

They will grow and harvest vegetables in the Children’s Garden, create nature-based arts and crafts, explore the Sylvester Manor forest, take field walks to the Windmill Field and learn about music, imagery, fiber arts and more. The activities will engage Little Sprouts (ages 3-4) or Young Farmers (ages 5-7).

Forest Theatre will be offered for ages 7-14, an experiential theatrical conservatory offering an opportunity to experience the theater arts in the natural world. The 2024 Wing & Song (ages 11-14) program runs for 4 consecutive weeks and Dancing Moths (ages 7-10) runs for 3 consecutive weeks. Each program culminates at the end in a unique and authentic performance in the forest.

(Courtesy photo)

Fig & Forest: A Culinary Endeavor in the Forest (ages 8-9) provides the culinary arts in an outdoor summer setting. The children explore the culture of the culinary arts through music, storytelling and dance and their week culminates in cooking for others and the creation of a unique cookbook that includes their cooking experiences.

STEM @ Sylvester Manor: Using the Manor as their laboratory, kids (ages 8-14) will engage in hands-on discovery learning during this week-long program. Themed days include activities involving engineering, electricity, chemistry, biology and earth science. Everything from creating windmills and boats to checking out what’s in the creek, making simple circuits and identifying rocks and soil — if your child likes to investigate, explore and actively find solutions, sign them up today.

(Courtesy photo)

This program is led by Islander Robin Lewis, a fun-loving and engaging local elementary science teacher.

O.W.L.S. (Outdoor Wilderness Living Skills: For ages 8-13, this year each age group has a two-week session. O.W.L.S. teaches kids how to practice outdoor skills safely by learning how to identify, avoid and deal with common hazards encountered outdoors. A typical day may include foraging in the forest, fishing in the creek, building a shelter, using a field knife, crafting tools for camp, starting and managing fire, all while moving through the various landscapes safely and comfortably.

Led by Shelter Island native and outdoor expert Mark Mobius, the O.W.L.S. program offers authentic wilderness training, exploring and skills building.

Visit sylvestermanor.org/summer-youth-programs for more information about session dates and fees — there are discounts for full-time, year round residents — or email [email protected] with questions.