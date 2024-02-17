Shelter Island Friends of Music season to open: Trio to perform in free concert

The Horszowski Trio will perform on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in a free concert at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. (Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island Friends of Music has announced the opening of its expanded 2024 concert season, with the acclaimed Horszowski Trio performing on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in a free concert at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The Trio will play music by Franz Josef Haydn, Chen Yi and Dmitri Shostakovich.​

The members of the Horszowski Trio are Reiko Aizawa, piano, Ole Akahoshi, cello, and Jesse Mills, violin. Giving performances that have been hailed as “Lithe, persuasive” (The New York Times); “Eloquent and enthralling” (The Boston Globe); and described as “The most compelling American group to come on the scene” (The New Yorker), the Horszowski Trio has become a vital force in the international chamber music world since their formation in 2011.

The Horszowski Trio has appeared at major venues in the U.S., as well as Mexico, Canada, Japan, and throughout Europe and Asia. Their recording of the complete piano trios of Robert Schumann on AVIE Records received tremendous acclaim: “Great care and affection” (BBC Radio); “Intoxicating” (Gramophone); “Exciting and deeply felt” (Strings); “Fresh, supple and fantastic” (The Strad).

In 2019, the Horszowski Trio made its London debut in a sold-out concert presented by Wigmore Hall. Their success led to a 21-concert tour in Germany in 2022, where they were acclaimed by major critics.

The Trio takes its inspiration from the musicianship of pianist Mieczysław Horszowski (1892–1993). The ensemble’s pianist, Rieko Aizawa, was Horszowski’s last pupil at the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia. In addition to their performances of the complete trios of Beethoven, Schumann and Brahms, the Horszowski Trio is a passionate advocate for the music of our time.

This is the first concert of the Friends of Music’s 47th consecutive season, which will feature at least seven concerts. There is no admission fee; donations are always appreciated. A reception with the musicians follows the concert.

Visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org for more information and details about the rest of our 2024 season.