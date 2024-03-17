The gift of gab: Happy St. Patrick’s Day
Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy. — William Butler Yeats
Hold to the now, the here, through which all future plunges to the past. — James Joyce
Irish? It is a state of mind as well as an actual country. It is … having quite a different philosophy about pleasure, about punishment, about life, and about death. — Edna O’Brien
Laughter is brightest in the place where the food is. — Irish Proverb
At home in Ireland, there’s a habit of avoidance, an ironical attitude towards the authority figure. — Seamus Heaney
Every trick is an old one, but with a change of players, a change of dress, it comes out as new as before. — Lady Gregory
It’s not that the Irish are cynical. It’s rather that they have a wonderful lack of respect for everything and everybody. — Brendan Behan
When Irish eyes are smiling, they’re usually up to something. — Irish saying
The past beats inside me like a second heart. — John Banville
To be Irish is to know that in the end the world will break your heart. — Daniel Patrick Moynihan
Memory is not pure. Memories told are not pure memories; memories told are stories. The storyteller will change them. — Alice McDermott
Put a thief among honest men, and they will eventually relieve him of his watch. — Flann O’Brien
The world’s a stage and most of us are desperately unrehearsed. — Sean O’Casey
May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead. — Irish Prayer
Irish amnesia: You forget everything but the grudge. — Irish Saying
God made food, the devil the cooks. — James Joyce
We possess ideas, but we are possessed by feelings. They lie too deep for understanding, astir with their own secret life and carrying us with them. — Thomas Flanagan
I made my song a coat
Covered with embroideries
Out of old mythologies
From heel to throat;
But the fools caught it,
Wore it in the world’s eyes
As though they’d wrought it.
Song, let them take it,
For there’s more enterprise
In walking naked. — William Butler Yeats
The majority of the members of the Irish parliament are professional politicians, in the sense that otherwise they would not be given jobs minding mice at crossroads. — Myles na Gopaleen
Ireland, sir, for good or evil, is like no other place under heaven, and no man can touch its sod or breathe its air without becoming better or worse. — George Bernard Shaw
I have no bone to pick with graveyards. — Samuel Beckett
God knows, if eloquence could free or save a people, we ought to be the freest and safest people on the face of the globe. — Michael Doherty