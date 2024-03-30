Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Marion S. Dickerson

Marion was born on Nov. 29, 1935 to Harriett and Frederick Simes in Greenport and was the oldest of siblings Frederick C. Simes of Des Plaines, Ill. and Judith Raynor (deceased) of Hobe Sound, Fla.

Marion grew up on Shelter Island and graduated from Shelter Island High School and then went on to nursing school in New York City. Choosing family over career, Marion married Henry E. Ogar (deceased) and had three children, Virginia Thornton of Norton, Maine, Christine Ogar of Port Townsend, Wash. and Valerie Rook of Lynnwood, Wash.

As often happens, the marriage to Henry did not last and Marion later married George J. Dickerson (deceased) of Shelter Island and the family grew to include David, Douglas, Darryl and Dawn Dickerson.

Before leaving Shelter Island at the age of 75 to be closer to family in Washington State, Marion was a real estate agent, and in her younger days a switchboard operator in the Heights, and a scallop shucker.

Marion leaves behind her three daughters, her brother, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and stepchildren David, Douglas and Dawn Dickerson.

Our mother was a courageously kind soul who loved her vegetable garden and will be remembered for her home-baked bread, her peanut butter cookies and her love of rock-hounding.

Marion will eventually be interred in the cemetery at the Presbyterian Church on Shelter Island.