Upcoming boat safety courses

The United States Power Squadron has scheduled three courses in the Peconic Bay area:

• America’s Boating Course will be offered at Port of Egypt at 62300 Route 25 in Southold on May 4, beginning at 9 a.m.

For details, call Helen Horton at 631-779-3236 or email [email protected]. The fee is $60.

• A course in “How to Use a GPS Chartplotter” is slated for May 19, at Port of Egypt, at 10 a.m. Call Frederick B. Smith at 631-298-1930 or email him at [email protected]. The fee is $35.

• A third course, “Paddle Smart,” is scheduled for June 8, at 10 a.m., at West Marine at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

Call Mr. Smith at 631-298-1930 or email him at [email protected]. The fee is $35.