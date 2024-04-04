Road closures due to severe flooding on Shelter Island

Bridge Street closed this morning due to flooding caused by high tides and heavy rain. (Credit: Shelter Island Police Department)

Constant downpours, strong winds and particularly high tides over the last several days have caused widespread flooding on Shelter Island.

Bridge Street was underwater Thursday morning and Highway Department crews closed off the main thoroughfare.

Police Chief Jim Read reported that traffic has been diverted away from Bridge Street and down New York Avenue.

Also experiencing severe flooding were the causeways, Ram Island Road, and West Neck Road near West Neck Bay, Chief Read said.

At 8: 30 a.m., Chief Read said both ferries were “fully operational.”

PSEG crews had been on the Island dealing with outages caused by downed trees and branches across power lines. The power company reported six outages on the Island at 6 a.m., affecting 296 customers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting showers to continue through noon today with a high temperature of 45 degrees. The wind will remain strong out of the northeast at 14 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 28 mph.

Tonight, there is a 30% chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the NWS, with the wind dropping to 6 to 9 mph.