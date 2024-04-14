Spring cleaning — Shelter Island style
On a bright and blustery spring Saturday, Shelter Island residents of all ages came together for the annual roadside cleanup.
More than 150 volunteers collected an astonishing 1,600 pounds of trash, according to the Shelter Island Lions Club and the Shelter Island Highway Department, which sponsored the event, along with the Shelter Island police and Fire departments.
We tip our caps to Police Chief Jim Read and Susan Binder as the main organizers of the great cleanup.
The Lions got the morning going with breakfast doughnuts and rolls, and Stars Café provided the fuel with coffee. The Fire Department, along with the Lions, put out a delicious barbecue spread at the Center Firehouse of hot dogs and hamburgers.
All over the Island, the volunteer cleanup crews worked along the roads, aided by Police, EMS, and Highway department vehicles providing safety, following along with flashing lights.
Take a bow volunteers, the Lions, and all our first responder departments.
Below are some views of the day by Donald P. D’Amato.