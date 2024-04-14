Spring cleaning — Shelter Island style

Island volunteers gathered Saturday to enjoy a barbecue lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs, courtesy of the Shelter Island Fire Department and the Lions Club. (Photos by Donald P. D’Amato)

On a bright and blustery spring Saturday, Shelter Island residents of all ages came together for the annual roadside cleanup.

More than 150 volunteers collected an astonishing 1,600 pounds of trash, according to the Shelter Island Lions Club and the Shelter Island Highway Department, which sponsored the event, along with the Shelter Island police and Fire departments.

We tip our caps to Police Chief Jim Read and Susan Binder as the main organizers of the great cleanup.

The Lions got the morning going with breakfast doughnuts and rolls, and Stars Café provided the fuel with coffee. The Fire Department, along with the Lions, put out a delicious barbecue spread at the Center Firehouse of hot dogs and hamburgers.

All over the Island, the volunteer cleanup crews worked along the roads, aided by Police, EMS, and Highway department vehicles providing safety, following along with flashing lights.

Take a bow volunteers, the Lions, and all our first responder departments.

Below are some views of the day by Donald P. D’Amato.

Members of the Shelter Island School baseball team along with students in grades 9-12 pitched in to help in the cleanup. Baseball Coach Peter Miedema, right, and Assistant Coach Mike Dunning, left.

Happy to help. Alexis Heany, with Ford, Weston, and Elsie Mae.

From left, Elizabeth Nardin, Nanette Lawrenson, and Linda Zavatto with full trash bags on Cartwright Road.

Tidying up near the Tuck Shop are Mallory Clark, assisted by Colton and Chase.

The Three Amigos cleaning up near Fresh Pond.

Susan and Jonathan Schrott.