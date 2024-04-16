Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 16, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jonathan Pineda Luna, Bedford, was driving on New York Avenue when he was stopped by police on April 9 for speeding — 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Martin Perez Munoz, Riverhead, was cited for driving the wrong way on Cedar Street on April 10 and given a second ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On April 11, Juan M. Giraldo, Riverhead, was given a ticket for speeding on New York Avenue — 45 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Police conducted 10 radar enforcement and traffic stops on April 8 through 11 and April 13 in the Center, the Heights, Menantic and West Neck, resulting in seven warnings and four tickets.

ACCIDENTS

A minor accident was reported by Myra Peskowitz, Shelter Island, on April 13. She said she was driving north on North Ferry Road when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle, breaking the rear driver’s-side window.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 8, police received a sealed box of expired medications, collected by the Shelter Island Pharmacy, for disposal. Also on the 8th, a verbal disagreement led to an employee of a Center business leaving the premises without incident.

An anonymous caller reported a “loud bang” in the Center on April 9. A person was identified and issued a warning for discharging a shotgun within 500 feet of a structure. There were no reports of injuries or damage in the area.

Missing items were reported in Silver Beach on the 9th. A real estate scam was investigated in Hay Beach on that day.

A caller reported a vehicle being driven erratically in the Heights on April 10; an officer located the vehicle and followed it for about a mile with no violations observed.

An officer helped a Longview resident change batteries in her carbon monoxide detector on April 11. On April 11 and 12, four tree branches were reported down in the Center, Menantic and Shorewood. The Shelter Island Highway Department responded.

Also on the 12th, an open door to a second story home in the Heights was reported. An officer noted that strong winds may have opened storm doors on a second-floor balcony. A caller complained that an unknown boat had been tied to a dock without permission in Dering Harbor. An officer confirmed that the boat’s owner had obtained the permission to dock there.

On April 12, extra patrols were assigned to an area on Ram Island that may have been the scene of a party, leaving garbage and wooden pallets.

Police investigated a previous complaint in the Center on April 13. Both parties were advised to call 911 immediately so officers can respond; there were no criminal charges filed.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a call about heavy smoke and sparks coming from a chimney in Hay Beach on April 14. Smoldering logs were removed from the fire box.

In other incidents: police attended court duty; responded to two lost and found reports; conducted DARE (Drug Awareness Recognition Education) for 6th, 9th and 10 grades; attended training; participated in “Lunch with an Officer” at the Shelter Island School; answered three false 911 calls; submitted administrative reports; directed North Ferry traffic; provided two lift assists; checked on two well-being requests; fingerprinted a person for employment purposes; restarted a security alarm; and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department was alerted to two alarms in Shorewood and the Center on April 11 and 13. One was set off by sanding in the basement; the other was the result of cutting sheetrock.

Officers responded to an alarm on Ram Island on April 13. The windows and doors were all secure; there were no signs of any criminal activity.

ANIMALS

A cat brought a live rabbit into a Center house. The animal control officer (ACO} captured the rabbit and put it outside. A turkey reported injured in the Center could not be located by the ACO. A box turtle, hit by a vehicle, could be saved, according to the ACO, and was taken to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons.

A great horned owl in Hay Beach, not yet able to fly, was captured by the ACO and put in the tree where its mother was located. A dog caught and injured a squirrel in the Center. The ACO brought the squirrel to a wildlife rehabilitator. A seagull in the Center was transported to a rehabilitator by the ACO.

Dogs at large in Hay Beach were located by the ACO, whose owners were farther down on the beach. Two dogs in Westmoreland were recognized by the ACO, who contacted the owner to retrieve them.

The ACO assisted in locating two dogs at large in Menantic until they were reunited with their owners.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 7 and 14 and two cases to Southampton Hospital on April 10 and 13. One patient refused further medical attention on April 11.