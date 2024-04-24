Summer events on Shelter Island: 10K expected to step off June 15

Joyous Maharani Anigacz was part of the happy vibe at a recent 10K race. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Mark your calendars for the 45th annual 10K Run/5K Walk slated for June 15.

The Town Board spoke with EliteFeats Chief Executive Officer Brendan Dagan who represented the application at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. EliteFeats is an organizer and official timer of the race.

The approval is expected to come at or before the May 6 Town Board meeting. Police Chief Jim Read said he is awaiting clearance from school officials to use grounds where participants and backers have traditionally gathered prior to the start of the race, and clearance from the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.

The Board also expects to approve the annual Chamber of Commerce Crafts Fair for August 24 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The fair, now in its 60th year, according to organizer Janalyn Travis-Messer, is planning to move back to the lawn outside the school. Last August, it was held off Duvall Street just beyond the tennis courts because work was still underway on the school septic system replacement.

Ms. Travis-Messer told the Town Board she had spoken to Mike Dunning, who oversees buildings and grounds for the school district, and expects to get formal approval for use of the school grounds again.

It’s also expected the Green Expo will take place on that date as well and Tim Purtell, chairman of the Green Options Committee, will be clearing that event with the Town Board.

In acting on businesses that sought permits to operate summer activities on town-owned land, one was inadvertently not listed. Beach House LLC has for years run a small launch for the Sunset Beach Hotel to bring guests from their boats to the landing on Shore Parkway. The application is expected to be approved at th May 6 Town Board meeting.

The Menantic Creek Keepers expect to be approved for the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board recommended grant of $2,800. The money will enable the group to purchase a third station to measure temperature, salinity, oxygen level and other factors that could be responsible for murky water in the creek. Neighbors have contributed $5,248 for the purchase of two such units.

Information has been shared with Town Engineer Joe Finora, Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Peconic Estuary Partnership. The grant is expected to be set for a public hearing that likely will occur on June 3, with a vote coming at that meeting in time for the group to proceed with the third station for the summer season.