What is that? July 6, 2024

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

About last week’s mystery photo (see below), Roger McKeon asked: “What else could it be but a lifeguard’s board tied to the fence on Wades Beach?”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Commissioner of Public Works Ken Lewis Jr. confirmed Roger’s — and Terry Fokine’s — answer, that the photo is “a rescue surfboard for the lifeguards to use at Wades Beach. It’s mounted on the wall overnight for storage.”

Swimming from a beach is one of summer’s special pleasures, but you should be aware that there’s danger if you’re not careful.

The United States Lifesaving Association has some rules to literally live by:

• Swim Near a Lifeguard

• Never Swim Alone

• Designate a Water Watcher

• Alcohol and Water Don’t Mix

• Feet First Water Entry

• Life Jackets Save Lives

• Observe Signs & Flags

• Beat the Heat & Block the Sun