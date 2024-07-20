Give us a break, Mother Nature

The start of a Menantic Yacht Club race in West Neck Harbor on Sunday, July 23. (Credt: Ben Gonzalvez)

Sailors are always dependent on the weather, and Mother Nature has not been kind

to the Menantic Yacht Club so far this season.

A storm during Week One forced the MYC to abandon the fifth race and head to shore.

Last week’s lack of wind only allowed for three completed races.

On Sunday, July 14, the MYC was only able to complete three races again, abandoning the fourth race because of lack of wind.

It was torturous; a cheer loud enough to be heard on the moon went up when the fourth race was abandoned. It was hot and a few people slid overboard to cool down during the afternoon.

After the fourth race was abandoned, sailors started paddling to shore. Two sailors, Jonathon Brush and George Zinger, actually had paddles on board. The rest of us were using our hands. Luckily for me, my wife, Debbie, who was kayaking, paddled over and I stuck out my thumb. Using my sheet as a tow line, she started towing me. I sat back and relaxed. Finally the wind picked up and we were all able to sail in. Debbie was grateful that she didn’t have to row/tow me all the way in.

With that said, 28 sailors participated on Sunday and the competition was keen. Lee Montes joined us for the first time this season and placed first in two races and first overall, followed by Derek Webster with one first place finish and second overall. In third place was Caitlin Cummings, who sails a steady course. And in fourth place overall was John Modica, besting his brother Charlie, although Charlie would no doubt be quick to point out that overall on the season, Charlie is leading. What will be the outcome of this annual brotherly rivalry? Stay tuned.

Peter Beardsley had given Tom McMahon some lessons and his improvement was evident on Sunday.

Betsy Colby ran the races on Sunday. Her trusty crew of Amy Cococcia, Rita Gates and newbie on the Racing Committee Kate Duff, did a great job under trying conditions. Thank you, all.

Matt Fox captained the mark boat along with Ben Gonzales. They ba-

sically had an easy afternoon. Matt mentioned that he had to dive overboard to unclip Tom’s boat from its

mooring in order to take the boat out because his arms are just not long enough. Thanks, guys.

Betty Bishop and Dave Daly shared chase boat duties. They had the brilliant idea to attach a beach umbrella to the console of Charlie’s inflatable for shade, and they also spent some time cooling off in twater. Thanks to both of you.

Betty is … um … jumping ship next week for a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

Have fun, we’ll miss you.

Next week the MYC is hosting the Shelter Island Yacht Club in a series of team races in West Neck Harbor that will be called the Island Cup.

It will be a fun, casual get-to-know each other competition starting at 4 p.m., after MYC’s regular racing, which the SIYC is also invited to join.

There will be a Red team and a Blue team, with three sailors from each club competing on each team. There will be three races for each team.

It should be a lot of fun and we’re hoping for a good turnout. The winning yacht club gets to take home bragging rights and a cheap bottle of champagne. Rumor has it that Amanda Clark will be on the SIYC team. Come out and cheer for

your team.

The awards presentation for the Island Cup will take place this coming Sunday at the after-race party to be hosted by Eric and Jill Ryan.

The MYC sailors and volunteers know what to bring.

We are a very congenial family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome. Just show up in West

Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket. Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat.

You can get more information about the MYC at the MYC Facebook page: Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at robtsharris@gmail.

com.

Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first to reserve basis.

Contact Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 or [email protected] to reserve your boat.

Results:

Sailor Pts Place

Lee Montes 5 1

Derek Webster 6 2

Caitlin Cummings 10 3

John Modica 14 4

Peter Beardsley 18 5

Charlie Modica 20 6

Linda Gibbs 21 7

Joan Butler 22 8

Paul Zinger 27 9

Alicia Rojas 35 10

Rich Prieto 35 11

Denise Fenchel 36 12

Tom McMahon 37 13

Rachel Beardsley 43 14

Jodi Sisley 44 15

Eugene Van Rynbach 47 16

Jonathan Brush 51 17

George Zinger 56 18

Will Lehr 57 19

Bob Harris 60 20

Ellen Leonforte 61 21

Bill Martens 63 22

Mary Vetri 70 23

John Colby 71 24

Ed Kiaer 72 25

Elizabeth Cummings

and Vincent Gatto 81 26

Brett Mintz 81 27

Sharon Wicks 86 28