Shelter Island Reporter obituary: John Howard Fokine

John Howard Fokine quietly passed away as the result of a stroke, on Aug. 5, 2024, in Yorktown, N.Y. He was 91 years old.

John was born in Lyon, France to Amy Johnson Fokine and Nicholas Fokine. In 1943 the family emigrated to the United States to escape the occupation of France and the ravages of World War II.

His family settled in Yonkers, N.Y. John married Susan O’Hara, currently of Greenport. They had five children.

John graduated from Gorton High school where he was a competitive swimmer and wrestler. He attended New York University and earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering, specializing in aerospace and guidance systems.

John worked for many companies during his career, including Grumman, Sperry Rand, NASA and the U.S. Navy and Air Force. Eventually, John became a professional engineer and worked on construction projects in Westchester County, and Shelter Island.

John and his second wife, the late Gail Kearns, moved to Shelter Island in 1988 to join his son in the family construction business. John will be remembered by many for his design and engineering talents.

John spent his later years in the care of his eldest daughter Therese Fokine of Lake Mohegan, N.Y. He could be seen walking the hills around his home there and the roads of Shelter Island.

John’s interests in his early years included mentoring the Boy Scouts of Troop #4 in Yonkers, to which many subsequent Fokine boys became members; and being an active member of the Hudson River Sloop Club. He worked with Pete Seeger on building two river sloops, the Woody Guthrie and the Sojourner Truth.

John mentored young people with the Big Brothers Association. He volunteered with Habitat For Humanity in North Carolina. He was a staunch health and fitness advocate. Be it swimming, skiing, gardening, biking, running, scuba diving, or just living a healthy life, he encouraged others by his living example.

However, his greatest love was hiking, especially the mountains and valleys of the Adirondacks which he referred to as “God’s Country.” His children remember being carried on his shoulders up some of New York’s tallest mountains.

John was an avid reader of politics, history, land and wildlife conservation, and religion. He loved engaging in passionate discussions about almost anything.

He is survived by brothers Michael Fokine and Charles Fokine of North Carolina, sister Denise (Scott Margolis) Fokine, sister-in-law Ann Charlotte Fokine of Sweden. He was predeceased by brothers Theodore Fokine, Alain Fokine, Peter Fokine and Kenneth Fokine.

He is survived by his five children; Therese Fokine of Mohegan Lake; Suzzanne (Frazer Dougherty) Fokine of Edmonds, Wash.; Christian (Heidi) Fokine of Shelter Island; Aimee Fokine Mareneck of New York City and Shelter Island, and Timothy (Meghan) Fokine of Rockford, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

John’s good-natured character, his calmness and engaging smile will be missed by all who knew and loved him. John is free to play in the fields of the Lord.

A Memorial service is planned for Autumn 2024.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the Adirondack Mountain Club: Adirondack Mountain Club, 494 Maple Avenue, Suite 1, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.