$13.6 million school budget set for May 19 vote

Shelter Island School. The Board of Education has agreed on a budget that voters will decide on next month. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A unanimous vote by the Board of Education Monday night approved submitting a $13.58 million budget to voters on May 19.

That represents a 2.07% increase in spending from the current school year’s budget. If approved, it means the property tax levy, representing the amount to come from property taxes, would be $12.54 million, or 6.78% more than the current year.

With the State budget still pending in Albany, School District officials are hoping to see numbers that could reduce the total budget spending to below the tax cap and a reduction in the tax levy.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., told attendees at the meeting the new proposal would restore the half-day Pre K3 program that had to be sliced from this year’s spending.

Under the current numbers, a property valued at $1 million would see an increase in school taxes of $123.85. Owners of property valued at $1.6 million, the average property value in the Town, would pay $206.52 more if this budget passes.

The administration and Board of Education have been able to reduce some spending by:

• Reducing the staffing of two people to 1.5 for the English as New Language Learning program.

• Cutting physical education staffing from two people to 1.5.

• Reducing the social worker position from one person to 0.6.

• Eliminating the technology assistant position.

• Transitioning from a private transportation company to a partnership with the East Hampton School District that reduces the cost from $500,000 a year to $350,000.

No staff members lost jobs, but cutbacks were achieved with some teachers and teachers’ aides able to devote part of their assignments to fewer hours and devoting the balance of their time to other classroom assignments.

Mr. Doelger said the district had hoped to secure some funds for the Pre K3 program, but for next year, money is only being allocated by the State for Pre K programs aimed at 4-year-olds, not 3-year-olds. In response to a question, he estimated the Pre K3 program at $70,000 for the 2026-27 school year.

Shelter Island sees 41% of overall Town taxes pay for schools. As for other neighboring districts, Sag Harbor sees 81% of its overall spending go to the school district; Greenport at 74%; Southampton, 71%; and Southold, 64%.

There are increases in some key costs on which the district has no control, including premiums for health insurance that rise by about 12% every year, the superintendent said. To counteract some of that increase, district officials have implemented gradual reductions through attrition of staff and strategic measures using reserve funds. But that approach is not sustainable long-term, Mr. Doelger said. “Reserves cannot continue to support ongoing needs,” he said.

If the budget vote fails this year, the Board of Education would have to reduce its proposed budget by $513,934, looking for cuts to extra-curricular activities, athletics, cafeteria operations, field trips and staff, to resubmit a budget for a second vote that stays within the state-imposed tax cap on new spending.

If the budget passes, Mr. Doelger predicted there would be no need to pierce the tax cap for at least 10 years.

Shelter Island History Museum

As expected, the Shelter Island History Museum, which required a separate proposition on the ballot last year since museums fall under the State Education Department, sent a letter withdrawing a previous request to have a line for a request of tax money this year to support its activities.

Voting takes place at the school gymnasium on May 19 with polls open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. That is a change from past years, when polls opened at noon and remained open to voters until 9 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be requested by calling 631-749-0302, ext. 110, or emailing [email protected].

Those ballots can be turned in at the school, but if mailed, must be postmarked by May 12.