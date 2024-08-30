Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Denyse Jean Dickerson

Jean Dickerson passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 after having fought cancer since 2011.

Jean and her twin, Louise Jane Dickerson Fowler, were born to the Honorable H. Otis and Nina Louise (von Fischer-Benzon) Dickerson, in their home on Midway Road on December 7/8, 1941, before and after midnight, making them true “Hareleggers,” as well as 10th generation Islanders.

Jean graduated as salutatorian from Shelter Island High School in 1959, where she played the French Horn and earned a place on the academic/athletic wall. She graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1963, with a B.S. in Education, and from CUNY Queens College with a Masters in Library Science in 1965.

Jean worked for the Queens Borough Public Library from 1963 to March, 1997. She worked in many librarian capacities all over the Borough of Queens and as special assistant to the director, creating a Manual for Trustees. Jean introduced comic books in the branches and was the first branch manager to join the community in street fairs.

During the time when gangs were rampant, Jean had a special hotline to NYPD Gang Intelligence. Her last position was as a regional manager. In that position, she oversaw a dozen branch managers, supervised the creation of a Custodial Manual and was instrumental in the revision of other manuals for staff.

She also assisted in the designs of the Flushing Library and the South Jamaica Library, the first green building for New York City.

Upon retirement, Jean moved back to the house in which she was born and became involved with the Shelter Island Historical Society as both a volunteer and as a member of the Board of Trustees/Directors, where she served in many different roles.

She was an organizer/founding member of the Shelter Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (1967) and served not only as regent, but in other officer roles. She also served on the Board of the Red Cross, the Cemetery Association and the Board of Elections as a poll worker.

She was honored as Volunteer of the Year for the Historical Society and was selected for the Shelter Island Sports Hall of Fame.

Her favorite things were reading and fine dining. She became lucky when she moved back home to Shelter Island, and twice won top prizes during the Fire Department’s chicken barbecues for a total of $21,000. She spent all but $800 on fine dining all over the country.

A lover of art, Jean bought many first and subsequent works from local artists, including Louise Tuthill Green, Hap Bowditch, Bill Clark III, Peter Waldner, and Karen Kaier, to name a few.

In 2012, Jean and her partner Flo bought a travel trailer and visited many areas of the United States, finally becoming snowbirds in North Fort Myers, Fla., then almost full-time residents from 2020 on. There, Jean gratefully enjoyed the warmth of the sun and the wonderful, all-women community in which they lived.

Jean was predeceased by her parents; her sister Kathryn D. Springer; and brothers Neil Dickerson, David Lawson and Ted Dickerson. She is survived by her life partner, Florence Hosp; her twin Louise Jane (Frank) Fowler; nieces Lynn (Joe) Sullivan, and Barbara (Andy) Degnan; nephews Clifford (Carol) Springer, Arthur (Linda) Springer, Eric (Barbara) Springer, David (Elise) Lawson, Peter (Marian) Lawson, McArthur Myers, Larry Dickerson, Matthew Fowler; and a passel of grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Jean at The Shelter Island Cemetery will take place at a future date.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Jean’s wonderful life, donations in her name may be made to The Shelter Island Historical Society, P.O. Box 847, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964; Hope Healthcare, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908; or a charity of your choosing.