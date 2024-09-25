Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 25, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Elijah P. Levine of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue for using a cellphone while driving on Sept. 13.

Alex J. Passariello of Tampa, Fla. received a summons on Sept. 14 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road.

Rudys North Velasquez of Commack was given a summons on Sept. 17 on North Cartwright Road for having an uninspected vehicle and visibility distorted by broken glass.

Elias Fokine of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue on Sept. 18 for speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.

ACCIDENTS

A parked car on Bootleggers Alley registered to James Murphy of Shelter Island was struck by a vehicle driven by Orhan Birol, of Shelter Island, on Sept. 17. Damage exceeded $1,000.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A sunken boat was reported in Tarkettle on Sept. 14; the owner was notified and no fuel leaks observed. Bay constables issued a warning to clammers in Majors Harbor on Mashomack Preserve property on that date. Six vessels were advised to move into the designated Coecles Harbor anchorage on the 15th. Jet skiers in West Neck Harbor on that date were advised that only direct transit was permitted. A floating piling was secured to the Quinipet ramp that day and the Highway Department advised for removal. A swimmer struck by a sailboat in Coecles Harbor on Sept. 18 was taken by the Sag Harbor harbormaster to Sag Harbor for medical care.

Shelter Island bay constables were asked to assist on the 18th in locating a vessel believed involved in criminal mischief in Sag Harbor. A warning was issued on the 19th to a vessel reportedly exceeding the speed limit in West Neck Creek and causing a wake on a regular basis.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A nest of bunnies hit by a lawnmower in the Center was reported on Sept. 14 to the Animal Control Officer, who found that they were all right.

On the 16th, a rabbit hit by a weed whacker in Longview was examined by the ACO, who cleaned the wound and brought the rabbit to a wildlife rehabber.

A catbird reported by the side of a Center Road was found to be stunned and moved away from the roadway by the ACO. Several dogs were returned to their owners by the ACO.

OTHER REPORTS

A dispute over cans at the Recycling Center was reported on Sept. 14 for documentation A complaint was received that day of a car being left at a West Neck residence after a renter had left.

Police responded to a report of loud noise from a wedding at Klenawicus Airfield on Sept 14 and volume was lowered there and at a residence later. Noise was lowered at the Yacht Club after a complaint. A warning was issued for loud music at a Pridwin event that evening.

On the 15th, guests from a wedding party at the Shelter Island Yacht Club were found traveling in a utility golf cart taken without permission from the club. The manager was notified and did not wish to press charges.

Distracted driving and radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on Sept. 15, resulting in two warnings. Radar enforcement in Cartwright and the Heights on the 16th resulted in one warning. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on the 16th.

Campers on Menhaden Lane were warned about the Town Code on the 15th. Responding to a verbal altercation in West Neck on the 15th, police determined that the complainant will file a certificate of trespass against the other individual.

After reports from Southold dispatch of numerous calls about a lost dog on the 15th and no legitimate issue, the individual was advised to only call 911 for emergencies.

A downed pole in Ram Island on Sept. 17 caused a road blockage and loss of power. PSEG was repairing.

A complainant wished to document a concern on Sept. 18, but requested no other actions. A stolen political sign was reported in Cartwright on the 18th. A political sign was found in the Wades Beach garbage on the 19th.

Police searched for two persons reported on a Westmoreland dock on the 18th; no sign of criminal activity was found.

Police checked the impound lot for a dinghy reported missing from a Town landing on Sept. 19. The boat was last seen approximately one year ago.

In other reports: Police patrolled the Back to School barbecue; notified the Highway Department of downed tree limbs; conducted well-being checks; assisted with car entries; attended rifle qualification; provided a lift assist; helped with the Town/School Emergency notification system testing; and dispatched injured deer.

ALARMS

A fire alarm in West Neck on Sept. 14 was deemed a false alarm when the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded. A Center fire on that date was in a barbecue grill due to excess grease. SIFD Chief Beckwith was on the scene and advised cleaning the grill trap prior to use.

A smoke alarm in Menantic on the 15th was deemed due to faulty sensors by SIFD. Police and SIFD responded to multiple alarms at a West Neck residence and found no emergency on the 15th. A Ram Island residential alarm that day was accidental. A West Neck fire alarm on the 15th was found to have no emergency by SIFD. A West Neck residential alarm on the 16th was accidental. A fire in the Center on the 16th was caused by using non-oven-safe cookware in an oven. Police and SIFD responded; the fire was extinguished and the premises aired.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls on Sept. 13, 14, 16, and 18 and transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.