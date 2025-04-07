Shelter Island History Museum on school ballot: Will not affect voting on the school budget

When residents arrive at the school gymnasium May 20 to cast ballots on the proposed $13.85 million budget for the 2025-26 school year, they will be asked to act on a number of propositions, but one may come as a surprise.

When the Shelter Island Historical Society transitioned into the History Museum, its financing came under the auspices of the New York State Department of Education. That resulted in its annual appropriation of $275,000 for operational and maintenance expenses to be put to the voters at the same time they render their decisions on the school district spending plan for the 2025-26 term.

The Museum appropriation won’t affect the school’s spending in the 2025-26 school year.

If the Museum proposition for its funding passes, owners of property valued at $1 million would see a $43.30 tax for the year on their bills. For owners of property assessed at $2 million, the tax for the year would be $86.60.

Museum Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson explained the transition from operating as the Shelter Island Historical Society to the Museum status reflects what the organization does. Most historical societies have adopted museum status, she said.

Since Ms. Lawrenson became executive director of what was then the Shelter Island Historical Society in 2012, she has overseen major reconstruction to Havens House. But maintaining the 200-year-old building remains a major challenge that drains finances, she added.

Ms. Lawrenson wants to put the Museum on stable footing to reach beyond operating and maintenance costs, she said, and be able to extend the Museum’s services to Islanders and visitors. “We cannot fulfill our mission to welcome and connect our community by exploring our shared history through exhibits, research, educational programs and performances without sustainable, reliable funding,” Ms. Lawrenson said.

Insurance costs have increased for the Museum, and Ms. Lawrenson noted the necessity of being well insured since the large collection of materials must be protected.

With federal funding cut back and grant applications that may or may not be forthcoming, the Museum has to turn to taxpayers with this request, Ms. Lawrenson said. She wants to keep exhibits free; to continue to host the Saturday morning farmers market without charge; and maintain the ability to show visitors why Shelter Island is so special, she said.

Ms. Lawrenson said she’s grateful for the generosity of friends and patrons, but money from contributions is unpredictable and often not enough to cover basic expenses for heat, electricity, insurance, staff, security and typical monthly expenses of $36,000.

“Without public funding, the Museum cannot enhance its community services by expanding free programs and exhibits year-round,” she said.

OTHER PROPOSITIONS ON THE BALLOT

Voters will be acting on a proposition that will decide if the $13.85 million budget for the 2025-26 school year passes. They will also be voting on candidates for the Board of Education. There will be two seats available. Member Katherine Rossi-Snook has announced she won’t seek re-election, while Board President Kathleen Lynch does plan to seek another three-year term. On April 21, petitions for those seeking a Board of Education seat will be announced at 5 p.m. that day as candidates turn in petitions signed by at least 25 voters.

Another proposition would increase the mileage the district would allow for transporting students to non-public schools. State law requires schools to cover the cost of transportation to schools outside their districts within a 15-mile radius. If voters approve this resolution, the radius would expand to 19 miles, but at no additional cost to the district.

Still another proposition would authorize spending $49,823 from the F.I.T. Center Capital Reserve fund to reconstruct the roof. Because the money was previously approved and set aside for such repairs, it will have no impact on the school’s operating budget.

Voting takes place May 20, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Shelter Island School gymnasium. All registered voters who reside in the Shelter Island School District are eligible to cast ballots. Those residents not already registered to vote may do so at the school lobby between 2 and 6 p.m. on May 8.

Absentee ballots can be requested from the school district beginning April 20 and completed ballots must be received by the School District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. on May 20 in order to be counted.