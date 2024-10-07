Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Stanley P. Blados

Stanley P. Blados, a long-time resident of Shelter Island, passed away on July 18, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.

Stan was born in Greenport, N.Y. and is a graduate of Shelter Island High School.

He loved to spend his free time fishing. Stan enjoyed watching golf and the New York Jets.

Stan is predeceased by his parents Carol and Edwin Blados.

Stan is survived by his sister, Carleen Washington (Jake), his niece and nephew, Kayla and Clarence Washington of Manassas Park, Va.

He is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Mary Ann Blados of Shelter Island, Bill Price and Janie Kelly, Sue and Dave Mehrer and Lou Price and Barbara Perkins, all from New Bern, N.C.

The funeral is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.