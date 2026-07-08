Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 8, 2026

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On July 4, Coleman S. Gould, 27, of Rumson, N.J. was observed by an officer operating a personal watercraft at a high rate of speed in West Neck Creek. Subsequent to further investigation, the defendant was arrested for operating a motor vessel while intoxicated, reckless operation, operation without a safety certificate and speed greater than 5 mph. He was transported to Shelter Island Police Department for processing and released on a desk appearance ticket directing him to appear in court on a later date.

On July 1, Brian T. Springer, 48, of Shelter Island was arrested for driving while intoxicated subsequent to an investigation into a single-vehicle accident where his vehicle struck a parked trailer. The defendant was transported to the Shelter island Police Department for processing, held overnight and later released on a desk appearance ticket directing him to sppear in court on a later date.

SUMMONSES

On July 1, Joseph Guinta of Middle Island was ticketed for visibility distorted broken glass on Cedar Avenue.

Felipe V. Gonzalez of Queens was ticketed on July 1 for visibility distorted broken glass on North Ferry Road.

James M. Garrett of Moriches received a summons for visibility distorted broken glass on Cedar Avenue on July 1.

Timothy M. Beinlich of Ridge was ticketed on July 1 for visibility distorted broken glass on Cedar Avenue.

Jose Sanchez Jaramillo of Patchogue received a summons on July 1 for visibility distorted broken glass on Cedar Avenue.

John Garzon Rada of Medford was ticketed on July 1 for operating an uninspected motor vehicle on Cedar Avenue.

Robert Valcech of Woodside was ticketed on June 27 for operating an unregistered motor vessel in Coecles Harbor.

Stefan K. Chadwick of New York City was ticketed on June 27 for operating an unregistered motor boat in Coecles Harbor.

On June 27, Larry R. Spielfogel of Bridgehampton was given a summons for operating a motor vessel without a boater safety certificate in the waters off Crescent Beach.

Richard S. Pims of East Hampton was ticketed on June 28 for operating a vessel in West Neck Harbor with a child under 12 not wearing a personal flotation device.

14 parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENTS

On June 26, Carlyn W. Snyder of New York City told police she was distracted as her car was exiting the North Ferry and struck a stanchion, which sustained minor damage. Damage to the vehicle exceeded $1,000.

On July 1, Nolia M. Dorset was walking on the left shoulder of Grand Avenue near the intersection of Summerfield Place when driver Charles Hayward made a right turn from Summerfield Place onto Grand Avenue and struck the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The pedestrian walked to the North Ferry Terminal, where she was evaluated by Shelter Island EMS and Stony Brook Paramedic and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Environmental Conservation Law checks were performed June 27 on Ram Island and June 28 at Hiberry Lane with no violations observed.

The NY State Boater Safety Course was taught in two sessions on July 1.

A warning was given to a vessel passing another boat at the entrance to Menantic Creek with imprudent speed on June 28; another vessel was advised to display registration numbers.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 27, an officer responded to a caller concerned about loud thumping noises coming from the basement. No issues were found in a search; the officer assisted with securing the premises.

On June 28, police investigated an iPhone crash detection and found that the owner had left the phone on the hood of his car and driven away, causing the phone to crash to the ground.

A man was reported on a ladder looking into a woman’s window in the Center on June 30; the caller later advised she had hired the man to clean her gutters. There were 15 traffic stops that resulted in warnings.

In other reports, police provided escorts to Justice Court; responded to noise complaints, conducted school crossings; conducted well-being checks; responded to low-hanging cable wires and notified Optimum; updated sex offender registrations; and responded to accidental 911 calls.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer freed a faun stuck in a fence and brought a sick baby raccoon to wildlife rehab on June 26. A turkey that was constantly on another’s property and a disturbance overall was reported on June 27. A red-eared slider turtle was fished out of a Hilo pool and relocated by the ACO on June 27. Responding to a report that a dog had crashed an outdoor dinner party in the Heights on June 28, the ACO and the dog’s owner arrived at the same time and the owner took the dog home.

A turkey stuck in a fence was reported on June 29; the ACO found two turkeys fighting through the fence. An empty squirrel nest found in a barbecue grill in Ram Island was removed by the ACO on July 1. An injured box turtle was taken to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons on July 2. A bat in a second-floor bedroom of a Center residence was removed on July 2.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was activated in the Center on June 26. Police and Shelter Island Fire Department responded. 2nd Assistant Chief Philip Lechmanski determined no emergency. Police responded to a residential alarm in Hay Beach on the 26th; no problems were found. Smoke on a beach was reported on June 26 by a caller at Crescent Beach; an officer determined there was a bonfire and the individual extinguished the fire when directed by the officer.

SIFD responded to a smoke alarm on June 30. Assistant Chief Chavez determined no emergency. Shower steam activated a smoke alarm in the Heights on July 2; SIFD determined no emergency. A smoke alarm activation on Ram Island on July 2 was deemed a false alarm by SIFD and Assistant Chief Chavez on the scene.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on June 26 (3), July 1(2), and 2 (4). Seven persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused medical assistance.