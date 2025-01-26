Shelter Island Historical Society gains new status: Name change, broader mission

Havens House, at the History Center on South Ferry Road. (Reporter File)

The Island’s Historical Society has a new name and an enhanced status as of December, when it became the Shelter Island History Museum, a designation provided by the New York State Board of Regents, which oversees standards for all nonprofit education corporations, including museums, libraries and historical societies, and issues state charters to those organizations so they can operate legally.

Executive Director Nanette Lawrenson explained that the recognition was a result of “purposely dedicating more time and space to exhibit the trove of historic artifacts and documents in our possession. Being a museum is a more apt description of that effort.”

Going back to 1922, the Society has involved volunteers and supporters in preserving and educating the public about the Island’s history. A major renovation and expansion of the Society’s headquarters in the 18th-century Havens House was completed in 2019, paving the way for storing and exhibiting more records and exhibiting them to more visitors.

The History Museum’s Board of Directors, led by President Mary Fran Gleason, has expanded the organization’s formal mission to meet the state standards for museums.

Over the coming weeks, the History Museum will introduce a new logo, an updated website and make other changes to reflect its new name.

The Museum is currently closed until spring while preparing its next major exhibit. The White Family exhibit will feature the landscape artwork of three generations of the White family and the story of the family’s life on West Neck Creek over the past 100 years. The exhibit opens July 4 and runs through November.

The History Museum has also released dates for events planned for 2025:

• April 19: Spring Farmers’ Market

• May 24-August 30: Farmers Market

• June 7: 2025 House Tour

• July 4: White Family Exhibit

• July 18-20: Summer Musical

• July 28-August 15: Summer Children’s Theater Program

• Sept. 6: 3rd NY Regiment Encampment

• Sept./Oct.: Oysters ‘R’ Here! Event

• Oct. 11: Harvest Festival Market

• Nov. 29: Holiday Farmers’ Market