Shelter Island Lions Club support hurricane relief: Earmark funds to help disaster victims

Devastation wreaked by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

All profits from the Shelter Island Lions Oct. 20 Scallop Dinner will be donated to victims of the recent Helene and Milton hurricanes, the Club’s Board has announced. Tickets for the dinner, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, are available online at shelterislandlions.org/scallop-dinner/ or at the Shelter Island Library.

Tickets must be purchased or reservations must be made by Thursday, Oct. 17.

For more information or group reservations please text or leave a voice message on 631-209-7452 [SILC] or send an e-mail to [email protected]. If for some reason you are not attending this dinner, you can still contribute directly to disaster relief through the Lions. Simply send your donations via check to:

Shelter Island Lions Club, Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 760 Shelter Island, NY 11964

Be sure to write in the memo section For Disaster Relief.

Any contribution, large or small, will be earmarked strictly for disaster relief, and distributed through the Lions International Foundation — Helene and Milton Disaster Relief Fund.