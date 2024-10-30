Daily Update: Love on the Rock: Writing in harmony
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 30.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Love on the Rock: Writing in harmony
SUFFOLK TIMES
Park district plants for the future of Sabat Field
First National Bank of Long Island opens at Feather Hill Village
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead bridge renamed for fallen NYPD detective
Roanoke Avenue Elementary hosts outdoor learning day
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: the world is your acre at this Mattituck farmhouse
SOUTHFORKER
From waitress to chef, a local finds her place in the East End culinary world
