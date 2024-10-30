Daily Update: Love on the Rock: Writing in harmony

David Browne and Maggie Murphy and friend on Shelter Island. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 30.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Love on the Rock: Writing in harmony

SUFFOLK TIMES

Park district plants for the future of Sabat Field

First National Bank of Long Island opens at Feather Hill Village

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead bridge renamed for fallen NYPD detective

Roanoke Avenue Elementary hosts outdoor learning day

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: the world is your acre at this Mattituck farmhouse

SOUTHFORKER

From waitress to chef, a local finds her place in the East End culinary world

