Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 1, 2025

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On March 20, Brandon Vella of Sands Point was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Jesus Parra of Mastic received a summons on March 22 for failure to keep right on North Cartwright Road.

Valencia Morales of Sag Harbor was ticketed for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device on March 23 on South Ferry Road.

Karl Briz of Hampton Bays received a summons on March 26 for operating a vehicle with a suspended license on Smith Street.

ACCIDENT

Giovanna Ketcham reported on March 27 that the mirror on a vehicle driven by John S. Ketcham and parked on Grand Avenue by the hardware store was sideswiped and damaged by a vehicle traveling southbound. No injuries were reported and damage was under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 23, police assisted the Suffolk County Medical Examiner in locating the next of kin for a deceased person. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on March 23 resulting in one ticket.

Police received a report on March 23 about concerns involving an employee. The caller was reporting no criminal acts but wanted the concern on the record.

Police received a report of possible fraudulent activity on March 24. Assistance was provided to a caretaker to access a property blocked by a road closure on March 23. Drug Abuse Resistance Education was taught to the 5th and 6th Grades on March 25.

A possible open burn violation was reported in the Center on March 25; police canvassed the area with negative results. Police investigated a possible identity theft attempt on the 25th.

A person believed missing after not returning from a boat safety course had arrived home safely when police arrived on March 25 in Silver Beach. Enforcement on March 26 resulted in one warning and one ticket.

An irate customer banging on counters at a Center business was reported on March 27. The person left and the caller was advised to contact police if there were further issues. Police conducted a boat safety course on March 27. Assistance was provided to the Southold Police Department on March 27 in locating a vehicle that had left the scene of an accident. A tent in the woods in Silver Beach was reported on March 27 but was not located in a canvass by police. Police responded to a domestic dispute with an Order of Protection violation on March 27.

On March 27, officers provided the Pre-K students with a tour of Police Headquarters and educated them on the roles and responsibilities of being a police officer.

In other reports: police performed school crossing duty; provided fingerprints for a gun permit; noted a report of unwanted contact from a sub-contractor; conducted ferry line traffic; provided an escort to the North Ferry Terminal; conducted court duty; verified a Vehicle Identification Number; provided lift assists; and attended annual first aid training.

ALARMS

On March 21, police responded to a second floor fire alarm activation in the Center. The owner onsite stated it was malfunctioning. Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded on March 22 to a report of a propane smell in a Heights residence; SIFD found no traces of propane were present.

A fire alarm was activated in Hay Beach on March 23. Police and SIFD found the premises secure with no emergency.

A mudroom alarm from a South Ferry Hills residence was activated on March 24 by a worker who may have been given an improper code.

A carbon monoxide alarm activation in Silver Beach on March 27 was a false alarm. SIFD Chief Pelletier said the sensor was expired. SIFD responded to a fire alarm on March 27 on Ram Island caused by steam from a shower.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responded to aided cases on March 22 and 27 and transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. SIEMS responded to a case on March 26 and transported the patient to Southampton Hospital.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On March 21, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) collected an oppossum reported distressed in a Center roadway; the animal seemed only dazed and was released at dusk.

A dog at large in Cartwright that day was retrieved by the ACO and returned home. Another dog reported in a Cartwright driveway that day was gone when the ACO arrived. A Cartwright caller on the 23rd said she wished to document that a dog at large was on her property on a regular basis. The ACO said to call when the dog was there and she would respond.

On March 25, the ACO collected the bones of at least two different deer after they were reported discovered on the beach in front of The Pridwin and Perlman Music Program camp. On March 26, the ACO helped a Heights owner locate a dog that had run into the woods.