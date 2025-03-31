L.I. Aquarium marks major milestone: Kicks off ’25 Weeks of Fun’

Bring the whole family to the Long Island Aquarium to celebrate the East End’s varied marine life heritage. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Long Island Aquarium is launching its 25th anniversary celebration in downtown Riverhead with the “25 Weeks of Fun” series featuring special offers, events and giveaways.

With support from Bank of America, Discover Long Island and Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, the quarter-century festivities begin in early April and run for 25 weeks through September.

Each activity will showcase the aquarium’s rich history and vibrant future — all while tipping a hat to a quarter century of marine education, conservation, family entertainment and its unique role in helping anchor downtown Riverhead’s still-evolving revitalization.

Back in the mid-1990s, co-founder James Bissett III, a boater, scuba diver and owner of Bissett Nursery Corp., wondered why a region surrounded by water had no place to showcase its ubiquitous connection to the sea. He originally had his sights set on Port Jefferson, but environmental and space concerns led developers to the East End.

When he purchased Treasure Cove Marina in 1994, Mr. Bissett saw its potential to attract visitors from all over the region. Overall, it took about eight years for his vision for the Atlantis aquarium to go from concept to construction, with shovels breaking ground in 1999 on a 3.2-acre parcel on the Peconic River.

Atlantis Marine World Aquarium opened a year later, in June 2000, featuring a 20,000-gallon main tank and several side exhibitions that played to the theme of the legendary lost city of Atlantis. In 2011, a decade after its opening, a long-planned Hyatt Place hotel opened next door, and the facility changed its name to the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center.

“We’re honored to celebrate this milestone with our community, guests and staff who have supported us every step of the way,” L.I. Aquarium Executive Director Bryan DeLuca said in a statement. “Our 25th Anniversary is not just about reflecting on the past, but also about looking ahead to the next 25 years of innovation, inspiration and impact.”

Here are some highlights from the months-long celebration:

• $25 Admission for all visitors on the 25th day of each month.

• A Coupon Sheet that includes more than $125 worth of savings on various items and activities for $25.

• Commemorative Swag Bags containing the coupon sheet and other items that will be distributed to the first 25 families and groups who visit the aquarium on the 25th of each month from April through September.

• Discounted interactive experiences all summer long, including rides on the Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat and Snorkel Adventure sessions.

• Weekly giveaways both in person and on the L.I. Aquarium’s social media platforms.

• “Then & Now” photo contest recreating friend and family photos originally taken at the aquarium. All submissions will be entered for a chance to win free admission and have the photos featured on the aquarium’s social media pages.

• Special Vendor Days with exclusive giveaways and special offers from L.I. Aquarium partners.

• Call for artists to submit aquatic-themed works for a judged art show with cash prizes, to take place during the L.I. Aquarium’s Member Birthday Party in June. For more information on how to submit works, visit longislandaquarium.com/art.

• Aquarium Member Birthday Party on Wednesday, June 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., featuring fun activities, prizes and one grand-prize 25-Year Couples Membership.