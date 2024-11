The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Evalyn A. Gehring, a longtime Shelter Island resident, formerly of Westbury, N.Y., who passed away at home at age 92 on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.