Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Nov. 21, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. If you need to make a character please see Sara at least a day in advance. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Saturday Story Time, 10:30 a.m. Ages 2-5, Library.

Early Childhood Squirrel Craft, 11 a.m. Ages 2+ Library.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1 – 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Library. Come with a Level 5 character or one will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Quogue Animal Show, Mashomack Visitors Center, 1 p.m. A chance to see wildlife up close, and make a seasonal craft.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.

ADULT PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Friday Night Dialogue, 7 p.m. Fire in the Woods, presentation at Mashomack Preserve Education Building. Cody-Marie Miller will discuss prescribed fire. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Everything but the Turkey, Boxes of Holiday Dinner supplies provided by Shelter Island Youth Group and Shelter Island Food Pantry, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Presbyterian Church.

Shakespeare in Community, presented by Library on Zoom, 12:30 p.m. A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Register at silibrary.org

Adult Craft, felt leaf garland, at the Library trailer, 4 p.m. Make a fall decoration in autumnal colors. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Stillhouse Lake, Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. Center Firehouse. All welcome. Call 631-749-1059 for rides or meal deliveries. Sponsored by Lions, Fire Dept., Our Lady of the Isle and Senior Foundation.

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Green Options Committee, 9 - 10 a.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 25

Town Board Meeting, 6 – 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 26

Town Board Work Session, 1-3 p.m.

Fire District Meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Center Firehouse