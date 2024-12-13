Chequit sets New Year’s Eve celebration

The Chequit’s 2024 tree lighting

The Chequit — 631 749 0018 — all dressed up for the holiday season, will be serving on New Year’s Eve offering a special price fixe dinner with a choice of entrees, including butter poached lobster, beef tenderloin and short rib, seared sea scallops or roasted free range chicken. The cost is $75 and includes a choice of appetizers and desserts to please the palate.

The restaurant will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but open New Year’s Day for dinner with its regular menu, according to Lisa Hashagen, manager of CXR Hospitality that overseas the Soloviev’s holdings on Shelter Island.

In the run up to Christmas the Chequit has a host of activities and food choices.

Also, its Heights Cafe, will be open Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. and its small Christmas pop up shop there