Make a joyful noise: Shelter Island Community Chorus will celebrate the season

The Community Chorus enhances events like The Chequit’s holiday lighting celebration. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The annual Shelter Island Community Chorus Concert will take place on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The program will include a Cantata with soloists, and the audience will be invited to take part in a Christmas Carol Sing-along.

This concert has been bringing joy and the spirit of the season to Shelter Island for decades.

All are welcome at this free performance, but donations are gratefully accepted. Following the concert, refreshments will be served at a gathering in the church hall.