Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Sunday, Dec. 29, will be cloudy on Shelter Island with rain this morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be a mild winter day with a high temperature of 55 degrees and light winds from the south at 5 to 9 mph.

The NWS is calling for showers late tonight, with a steady temperature of 49 degrees and the winds staying out of the south at 7 to 11 mph, but occasionally gusting to 24 mph.