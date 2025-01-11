Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Dexter Sareyani

Dexter Sareyani of Shelter Island passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025. He was 72 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13th from 3-7 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery on Shelter Island.