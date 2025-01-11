Featured Story

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Dexter Sareyani

By Reporter Staff

Dexter Sareyani of Shelter Island passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025. He was 72 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13th from 3-7 P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery on Shelter Island.

