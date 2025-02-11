Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Gary F. Weickert

Gary F. Weickert of Shelter Island, and formerly of Roselle Park, Elizabeth and Woodbridge, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. He was 77 years old.

Gary was born on March 11, 1947, in Elizabeth, N.J. to Anna J. (née Hansel) and Roy Weickert. He was one of three children and graduated from Roselle Park High School. Gary had summered on Shelter Island since 1948, and moved here permanently in 2008.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1965 to 1967, attaining the rank of Specialist 4th Class. He was a part of the Charlie Company C-2nd Battalion 7th Cavalry Regiment and then the Alpha Company 2nd Battalion 7th Cavalry Regiment. He was a part of Operation Crazy Horse, Operation Lincoln, Operation Davy Crockett, Operations Thayer, Irving and Thayer II, and Operation Paul Revere II.

Wounded twice, Gary was awarded two Purple Heart Medals; a Presidential Unit Citation; an Air Medal; a Distinguished Service Medal; a National Defense Medal; and a Vietnam Service Medal.

On April 15, 1967, at Assumption R.C. Church in Roselle Park, N.J., he married the love of his life Victoria R. (née Vanderstine) Weickert. Together they had two children and would eventually make their home on Shelter Island.

In his professional career, Gary worked as a Fire Inspector for Merck Pharmaceuticals in Rahway, N.J. for 40 years. He loved tropical fish, gardening, the bowling club and nature. He truly was a kind soul.

Predeceased by his parents; and his brother Allan; Gary is survived by his wife Victoria; children Wendy Ann Weickert of Shelter Island and Virginia Ann Weickert-Rocco (Marc) of North Carolina; grandchildren Anthony McAteer and Gianna Rocco; great-grandchild Emma Rocco; brother Roy Weickert; cousins George Lucas and Ron Lucas; and his beloved German Shepherd Lulu.

Funeral Services, with U.S. Army Honors, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held following the Funeral Services at the Shelter Island American Legion.