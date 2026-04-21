Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 21, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

2 tickets reported in this week’s blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Gerardo Martinez Juarez of Greenport received a summons on April 10 on New York Avenue for having visibility distorted glass on his vehicle.

On April 16, Samir Figueroa Rodriguez of Paterson, N.J. was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

OTHER REPORTS

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on April 10; distracted driving in the Center on April 12.

A floating dock was reported missing from Menantic on April 12. An issue of debris being pushed onto a Center property by a neighbor was pursued on April 12 and an agreement to remove the debris secured.

An order of protection was provided on April 13.

Police investigated a report on April 13 of a person walking and yelling in the Center. The subject reported that he was talking on the phone with a friend and may have been loud. DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lesson review for lessons 1-8 was taught to the 5th grade on April 14. Rifle requalification for the second quarter was completed on April 15.

A caller requested extra patrols for overweight vehicles on New York Avenue on April 16. A noise dispute in Silver Beach on April 16 was discussed with both parties, who were advised that neither side’s complaint was criminal in nature. Both parties were advised to avoid contact with each other and contact police with any further complaints.

A vehicle reported running for five hours in the North Ferry parking lot was turned off by an officer on April 16.

In other reports: police officers secured open doors; provided lift assists; conducted school crossings; performed court duty; and confirmed vessel registrations.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A dog reported at large on April 10 was located in a chicken coop. A dead bird on a beach was collected by the Animal Control Officer on that date and reported to the N.Y. State Department of Environmental Conservation.

On April 13, a Shorewood caller reported two dogs running through her yard, and said calls to the owner were unanswered. The ACO advised the owner that future violations of Town Code 55-12 would result in court summonses.

Another issue, in Hay Beach on that date, involved neighbors arguing about barking dogs. The ACO explained the Town Code to both parties.

On April 14, a caller reported concern that an animal had had babies in a closet of her home. The ACO found no evidence of such after searching the entire house including the basement.

ALARM

A carbon monoxide alarm in West Neck on April 11 was investigated and Shelter Island Fire Department found no CO.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on April 11, 12 (2), and 13. One person was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Suffolk County Police Department aviation for further observation.

One person was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment. Two persons refused medical attention.