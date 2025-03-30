Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Harald Marinius Olson

Harald Marinius Olson, aged 70, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

He had been a longtime resident of Shelter Island and will be missed by many who will remember his kind and cheerful ways. His devotion to God brought him to be a part of Our Lady of the Isle Church, and he tried his best to serve God with his humbleness, generosity, and sense of humor.

There will be A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Isle.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of the Isle — 7 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965 — would be appreciated.