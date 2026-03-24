Remembering Mike Laspia: Colleagues pay honor to ‘first employee’   

Mike Laspia inspiring kids with the wonders of nature. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the team at Mashomack mourn the passing of our friend Michael (Mike) Laspia.

The first employee of Mashomack Preserve, when it was protected in January of 1980, Mike rose from caretaker to director over his 37-year career. His leadership laid the foundation for what Mashomack is today, and what it will be in the future.

A botanist and wildlife lover, Mike shepherded the Preserve through the early days of inventorying the 2,350-acre Preserve, directing its strategic plan and conservation focus, and raising funds to make conservation priorities a reality.

Mike established and recruited a diverse advisory board, which helped to support the goals of the Preserve, grow the team, and the influence of Mashomack within the world of conservation on the East End and beyond.

Mike advised and mentored many young conservationists within TNC, helping them to demystify and embrace the increasingly complex work of conservation throughout the years.

He oversaw the growth of Mashomack’s mission as it progressed from a species-specific and terrestrial focus to encompassing aquatic work and landscape-wide ecological protection. Mike believed in the need for education and connection to nature. He supported a team that developed an unparalleled environmental education program within TNC, one that continues the legacy of connecting people and nature.

Hospitality was a hallmark of Mike’s career. His time as Mashomack Director and his welcoming nature is legendary within TNC. Mike welcomed all visitors with the same warm, inviting energy, whether TNC CEOs, major donors or staff from around the world. He hosted the wildly popular Dinner Dance, summer cocktail parties, and a multitude of other memorable fundraisers. Mike’s engaging passion encouraged people to fall in love with the preserve and support the mission of the work that it encompassed.

Mike and Susan Laspia. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Mike and Susan were Mashomack for nearly four decades. They were married, lived, worked, and raised their family at Mashomack. When Mike and Susan retired in 2016, The Laspia Family trail was created and dedicated to their years of service to the preserve, organization, and beyond.

A memorial rock at the quiet culmination of the trail reads: “The Laspia Family Trail is dedicated to Susan and Michael Laspia in gratitude for their decades of service to The Nature Conservancy and Mashomack Preserve, 1980-2016. Mike and Susan raised their three daughters along the shores of Sanctuary Pond. Their outstanding conservation ethic, legendary hospitality and commitment to connecting people and nature will stand as an inspiration for generations to come.”

Mike always characterized his work at Mashomack as a labor of love. A friend and mentor, Mike will be sorely missed.