Additional Boater Safety Classes: May and June sessions on Shelter Island

(Credit: Bill Geist)

Due to high demand, two additional Boater Safety Classes have been scheduled, one in May and one in June.

Both will be held at Shelter Island Fire Department, 49 North Ferry Road.

The May classes will be held on the 27th and 28th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night. To register for this class, visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/228228

The June classes will be held on the 24th & 25th from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night. To register for this class, visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/228229