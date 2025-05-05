Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Carole L. Clark

Carole L. Clark died on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at home surrounded by her husband, James, and her two daughters, after a seven-year battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. She was 86 years old.

Born in Mineola, to the Reverend Theodore Luidens and Mary (Weaver) Luidens, Carole spent her youth in Brooklyn, and then Selkirk, N.Y. where she attended Ravena High School. She graduated as valedictorian and went to Hope College for a short time before transfering to Buffalo where she studied education and met the love of her life, Jim Clark.

After marrying and graduating from college, Carole settled with her family in East Hampton and started working at Shelter Island High School. She began teaching Home Economics, and quickly became a pioneering force in the curriculum. With vision and determination, she introduced courses in child and general psychology and later added philosophy, shaping the academic and personal growth of generations of students. A skilled negotiator and thoughtful leader, Carole was a role model and a guiding light in her school community.

After 30 years of teaching, Carole retired in 1994. Even in retirement, Carole’s passion for learning never dimmed. She took life drawing classes with artist Linda Capello, with whom she collaborated on a book project, which brought her deep fulfillment and creative joy.

Carole was musically talented, a soprano who sang in choir and was described as the best harmonizer. She was also an accomplished pianist even after she lost the use of her right hand when she was in her 30’s.

Carole is survived by her husband of 66 years, James; two loving daughters, Tracy Clark Cherry and Marilyn Clark; and her sons-in-law, Mike Cherry and Jaime Lopez. She was a proud grandmother to Raquel Lopez, Alexandra Lopez-Barnes, Cameron Cherry, and Ben Cherry. She is also survived by her sister Marilyn Timmer, and was preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Reed.